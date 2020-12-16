Head-To-Head Contrast: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) vs. Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ)

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Brink's alerts:

This table compares The Brink’s and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s -0.33% 95.65% 3.62% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Brink’s and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Brink’s presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given The Brink’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Brink’s is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Brink’s and Stonepath Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s $3.68 billion 0.95 $29.00 million $3.89 18.29 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of The Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of The Brink’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Brink’s has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Brink’s beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and vault outsourcing, money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers technology applications, including online cash tracking, cash inventory management, and other Web-based tools. Further, it provides bill payment acceptance and processing, and prepaid cards and corporate debit cards; and security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, and digital video recorders, as well as access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Additionally, the company offers monitoring services after systems have been installed; and security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.