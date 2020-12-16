HeartBout Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $58,422.71 and $980.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00430589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.