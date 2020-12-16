Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.34. Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 8,750 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

