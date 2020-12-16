Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $0.66

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $46.14 million and approximately $755,351.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00432621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.