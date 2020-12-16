HEX Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $780.13 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00062142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006280 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.