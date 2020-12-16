Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

