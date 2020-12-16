Highwoods Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,284% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

