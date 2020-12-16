Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hino Motors stock remained flat at $$88.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Hino Motors has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $92.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino-shi, Japan.

