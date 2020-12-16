Holo Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.71 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $97.71 million and $7.59 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, WazirX, ABCC and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,121,190,514 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, LATOKEN, Liqui, OOOBTC, ABCC, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

