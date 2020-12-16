HOQU (HQX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $535,398.06 and approximately $1.75 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00425640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

