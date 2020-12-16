Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) (ASX:HPI) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) (ASX:HPI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.53.

Get Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) alerts:

In other Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) news, insider Lachlan Edwards bought 8,466 shares of Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.06 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,872.10 ($18,480.07).

About Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX)

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments (HPI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.