Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.82. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 60,225 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.