Howdoo Achieves Market Cap of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00146645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00852455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00426315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085305 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

