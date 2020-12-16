H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$14.27 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,637. Also, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$313,234.03.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

