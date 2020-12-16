HUB24 Limited (HUB.AX) (ASX:HUB) Insider Ian Litster Sells 800,000 Shares

HUB24 Limited (HUB.AX) (ASX:HUB) insider Ian Litster sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.71), for a total value of A$17,600,000.00 ($12,571,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$10.40.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

