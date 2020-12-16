HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah Sells 40,000 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HubSpot stock opened at $379.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.89 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $403.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

