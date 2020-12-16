HUNT Price Reaches $0.0607 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $6.70 million and $22.09 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00146551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00852969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00175863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00423542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00141694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00085284 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.