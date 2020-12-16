HyperExchange Market Capitalization Achieves $565,617.06 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $565,617.06 and approximately $740.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00143322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00844226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00083302 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.