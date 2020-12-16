IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $156.25 and last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 3247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.80.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.