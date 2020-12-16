ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.85

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.85 and traded as high as $78.90. ICF International shares last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 123,822 shares traded.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.