ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $244.53 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $244.53 million and $32.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001991 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,049,292 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

