IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0343

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $357,165.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00146970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00859636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00183716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00430223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00144305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00086082 BTC.

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,004,659 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

