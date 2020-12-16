Ignis Reaches Market Cap of $20.09 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, HitBTC, Upbit and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market cap of $20.09 million and $1.14 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, STEX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Indodax, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

