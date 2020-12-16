IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading 0.8% Higher

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.74. 3,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

About IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.