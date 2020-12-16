Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.16.

Shares of ILMN opened at $352.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,360 shares of company stock worth $9,123,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

