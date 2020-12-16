Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Up to $215.00

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.00, but opened at $225.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $218.50, with a volume of 28 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.50. The stock has a market cap of £62.89 million and a P/E ratio of 164.62.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

