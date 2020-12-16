Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 120,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

