Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $38.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $365,655. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 46.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

