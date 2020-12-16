Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

