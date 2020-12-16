Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Cap of $181,487.88

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $181,487.88 and $926.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00425030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

