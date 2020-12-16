Ink Protocol Price Up 46.3% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $415,726.29 and approximately $15,334.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00426702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.