Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) fell 19.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.36. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

