Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

IIPR opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

