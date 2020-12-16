Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $41.09 on Monday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.91 million, a P/E ratio of -456.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

