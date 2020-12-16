InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0060 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $150,868.60 and $262.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00493345 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.01654007 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,015,423 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

