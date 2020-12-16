Insider Buying: Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) Insider Purchases 875 Shares of Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) insider Jane O’Riordan bought 875 shares of Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £778.75 ($1,017.44).

OTV2 stock opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.46. The firm has a market cap of £869.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

