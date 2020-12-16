Insider Selling: Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Insider Sells 196,874 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56).

DMGT stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 747 ($9.76). The company had a trading volume of 23,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,254. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 710.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 856.98 ($11.20).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.