Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XGN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

