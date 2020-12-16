Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 20,125,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after buying an additional 534,321 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

