Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 111,222 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at $401,026,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $111.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

