Insider Selling: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells 4,835,747 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 672,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

