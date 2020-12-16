Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CEO Sells 408,526 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

