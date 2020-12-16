Insider Selling: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Sells 70,738 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,202,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,073,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.