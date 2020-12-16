Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches One Day Volume of $494,981.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $494,981.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00424788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

