Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 18,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 25,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.87% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.