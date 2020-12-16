Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

