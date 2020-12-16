Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

IFSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 1,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

