Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 19,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 8,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

