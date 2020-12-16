Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $65.00.

12/13/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

10/17/2020 – TCR2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics Inc alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.