Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 441 call options.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,002 shares worth $579,256. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,671. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

